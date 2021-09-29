Gloria Ione Peterson

Gloria Ione (Trytten) Peterson, age 82, passed away on September 29, 2021 at Norris Square, Cottage Grove from congestive heart failure.

Gloris was born on May 15, 1939 in Lake Mills, Iowa, the youngest of five children of George and Ingeborg (Anderson) Trytten. The family were long-time residents of Albert Lea. Gloria graduated from Albert Lea High School.

She married Dean Allen Peterson on October 13, 1956. Dean and Gloria have three children, Douglas, Steve, and Julie.

Gloria worked at J.C. Penney in Albert Lea and devoted much of her time to her home, her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family. Gloria and Dean together enjoyed watching football, camping, boating, and travel. She was a long-time member of our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert Lea where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Gloria and Dean retired to Bradenton, Florida, in 1996 where Gloria volunteered at Blake Hospital. After returning to Minnesota in 2004, they settled in Alden where they were both instrumental in the revitalization of the Alden museum. Gloria continued her volunteer work late into her life at Apple Valley Villa and Apple valley Medical Center.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dean in 2014; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gordon Trytten and Ann Trytten, Merideth Trytten, Lamar Trytten and Lois Trytten; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Marion Peterson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara Rhiger and Harold Rhiger; and brother-in-law, Carmen Ferullo.

Gloria was survived by her sister, Ardis Ferullo; sister and brother-in-law, Karen Youngreen and Jerry Youngreen. Her children, Douglas (Kathleen) Peterson, Steven, and Julie (Timothy) Morreim. Grandchildren; Jaclyn Melfi and David Nims, Matthew and Janet Peterson, Karen Peterson and Ryan O’Connor, Randi and Drew Topham, Nikki and Jamie Johnson, Kevin and Alison Peterson, and Jill and Jared Smith. Great-Grandchildren; Savannah Talamantes, Hunter Johnson, Parker Kolesar, Taylor Johnson, Isabella Peterson, Ash Melfi, Dylan Peterson, Blake Melfi, Maci O’Connor, Oliver Smith, Emily Smith, and Violet Peterson; and great-great granddaughter, Sophia Talmantes.

Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Monday, October 4, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.