September 27, 2021

Gallery: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons hosts United South Central in Saturday afternoon game

By Tyler Julson

Published 12:52 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons took on United South Central Saturday afternoon in the culminating event of Alden-Conger’s Homecoming week. The Knights fell to the Rebels 55-0. Here are the stats from the game:

United South Central 55, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 0

 

USC  22  20  13  0 — 55

AC/GE  0  0  0  0 — 0

 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats:

PASSING — Landon Mattson 12/27-102 yards, 1 INT

RUSHING — Landon Mattson 1-12 yards; Jaden Linn 1-2 yards

RECEIVING — Nick Korman 4-62 yards; Jaden Linn 4-24 yards; Weston Anderson 1-7 yards; Ayden Sandsmark 1-6 yards; Caleb Sorenson 2-3 yards

TACKLES — Ross Huper 5; Jaden Linn 5; Ryker Erickson 4; Logan Ladwig 3; Kyle Honstad 3

 

United South Central stats:

PASSING — Nick Bushlack 7/14-235 yards, 4 TD

RUSHING — Nick Bushlack 5-52 yards; Brendan Drescher 10-65 yards, 1 TD; Nathaniel Clore 1-4 yards; Colten Quade 5-33 yards, 3 TD

RECEIVING — Taylor Conley 2-56 yards, 1 TD; Colten Quade 3-42 yards, 2 TD; Jon Martinez 2-137 yards, 1 TD

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

