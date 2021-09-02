expand
September 2, 2021

Freeborn County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 12:01 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Albert Lea’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to creep up with 32 new cases reported Thursday, according to health officials.

The new cases increase the number of active cases in the county to 163.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases include the following:

  • One person between 0 and 4
  • Two people between 5 and 9
  • One person between 10 and 14
  • Two people between 15 and 19
  • Three people in their 20s
  • Five people in their 30s
  • Six people in their 40s
  • Three people in their 50s
  • Three people in their 60s
  • Five people in their 70s
  • One person in their 80s

The following increases were reported in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: six new cases
  • Mower County: 18 new cases
  • Steele County: 33 new cases
  • Waseca County: 12 new cases

Across the state, 1,904 new cases were reported, along with 22 new deaths.

Man arrested for fleeing, drug possession and other reports

Celebrate family and food

Schwindel homers, Cubs shut down Twins hitters in 3-0 win

