September 1, 2021

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

By Submitted

Published 12:52 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office is relocating to the first floor of the historic courthouse.

To complete the relocation, the office will be closed Sept. 9 and 10. Drop box and online services will not be affected, according to a press release.

In-person services will resume at 8 a.m. Sept. 13 in the new location.

The release states the new location on the first floor of the historic courthouse “provides additional space, a more comfortable waiting area, as well as much improved access from the main parking area.”

Updates or changes to the closure will be posted on the Freeborn County website at www.co.freeborn.mn.us.

