Freeborn County COVID cases continue increasing

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Freeborn County in the latest update about the pandemic from health officials.

The new cases were cases reported between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. The new cases from the weekend have not yet been released.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the county now has 180 active cases. No new hospitalizations were reported.

The new cases reported included the following:

• One person between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• Five people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• Six people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new cases

• Mower County: 36 new cases

• Steele County: 35 new cases

• Waseca County: 13 new cases

Statewide, 2,088 new cases were reported, along with 12 deaths.