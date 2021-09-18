Freeborn Co.’s active COVID cases down from one week ago

Freeborn County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with two new hospitalizations.

The county currently has 145 active cases, which is down from 175 one week ago.

The new cases include the following:

• Two people ages 5 to 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• Four people in their 70s

• One person in their 90s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new cases

• Mower County: 42 new cases

• Steele County: 26 new cases

• Waseca County: 11 new cases

Across the state, 2,645 new cases were reported Friday, along with 13 new deaths.

According to Minnesota Public Radio News, the state has more than 16,000 active cases, the highest count since late April. The seven-day daily average of newly reported cases is also the highest since the spring.

MPR stated 719 people are in hospital beds statewide with COVID-19, including 211 ICU cases, higher than in the April surge.

Officials are also worried about new cases in schools with more than 600 cases reported Monday and 500 on Tuesday.