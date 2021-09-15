expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
September 15, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward
The 2021-22 Albert Lea Civic Music concert series kicks off Sept. 22 with Equinox All Stars, a swinging, seven-piece little big band. Per Albert Lea Area Schools rules, anyone attending the event must wear a facemask. Provided
First Civic Music concert approaching
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021
More News
Tigers come up just short against Rockets
Numerous first-place finishes give Tigers 87-66 win over Titans at home
Triston McKenzie, Indians take 1st game; Twins gain DH split
‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Construction Updates
Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway
September 10, 2021
Latest Opinion
My Point of View: We must recover; we need to succeed
Letter: Pro-life or pro-choice?
Letter: Taxpayers will pay increased tax
Letter: Let’s make Albert Lea a ‘Biker’s Paradise’
Letter: Thank you for the inspirational articles
Latest Sports
Tigers come up just short against Rockets
Numerous first-place finishes give Tigers 87-66 win over Titans at home
Triston McKenzie, Indians take 1st game; Twins gain DH split
Albert Lea struggles offensively, falls to Stewartville 56-0
Tiger swimmers record multiple season bests, fall to Owatonna
Latest Stories
Tigers come up just short against Rockets
Numerous first-place finishes give Tigers 87-66 win over Titans at home
Triston McKenzie, Indians take 1st game; Twins gain DH split
‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’
5 things to do this week
Latest Style
Organizations
Robin Gudal: What is the purpose of prayer?
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Who left? Was it God or was it us?
Kid-friendly brain food for busy school days
Engagement: Johnson & Fitzlaff
Latest Business
More than $64M available in grants for businesses that experienced hardship due to COVID-19
Chamber welcomes new member
eXp Realty welcomes new agent
Chance of a lifetime
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Latest Local News
‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’
5 things to do this week
MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river
First Civic Music concert approaching
Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
News
‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’
News
5 things to do this week
News
MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river
News
First Civic Music concert approaching
Education
Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez
News
Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward
Health Updates
County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases
News
DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie
Cops, Courts & Fires
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment
Cops, Courts & Fires
Solar lights taken and other reports
News
Groundwork laid for new sculpture walk in Albert Lea
News
George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships
Cops, Courts & Fires
Man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with ax
Health Updates
36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County
Cops, Courts & Fires
Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing
Cops, Courts & Fires
Gun reported stolen and other reports
News
Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade
Education
Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom
News
Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11
Cops, Courts & Fires
Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11
News
Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’
News
Beloved former coach, teacher leaves legacy
News
Tow company offers to wave Old Glory for vets, events
Construction Updates
Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune