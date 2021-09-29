Fall hours at the Albert Lea transfer station will soon begin

The city of Albert Lea on Monday announced its fall hours for the transfer station and demolition landfill, which begin Friday.

It will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Services include household garbage disposal, brush disposal, electronics recycling, used oil recycling, cardboard and paper recycling, demolition debris disposal, yard waste composting, appliance recycling, scrap metal recycling and glass and can recycling.

Compost disposal requires a compost permit. Permits are $13 for city residents, $18.50 for noncity residents, $130 for city commercial businesses, and $185 for noncity commercial businesses.

Permits must be visibly placed on your windshield when using the site. These permits allow you unlimited use of the compost site for the calendar year and are available for purchase at the Transfer Station and City Hall.