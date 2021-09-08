Fall bazaar approaching

The Trinity and Bolan United Methodist Women Bazaar will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 18 in the lower level of the Bolan Schoolhouse, 4206 Tulip Lane, Kensett.

There will be a bake sale, along with produce, crafts, a white elephant table, greeting cards and dish cloths for sale.

A luncheon with scalloped potatoes and ham, coleslaw, homemade bread, homemade jam and beverages will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take-out is offered as requested.

Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for youth ages kindergarten through 12th grade and free for preschoolers.