September 26, 2021

EST/OLSON, C.

By Submitted

Published 12:40 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File: 24-PR-21-1293
Estate of Cyrus E. Olson, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 18, 2021, at 11:30am, via zoom a hearing will be held in this Court at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, on a Petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated November 25, 1997, and a codicil to the will, dated March 11, 2011, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Curtis E. Olson, whose address is 1218 Van Buren Avenue, Saint Paul, MN, 55104 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to, or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 09/03/2021 BY THE COURT

St R. Schol
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Craig P. Goldman
GOLDMAN LAW OFFICE, LLC
7760 France Avenue S., #1100
Edina, MN 55435
Attorney License No: 228904
Telephone: (952) 886-7205
Email:
Craig@CraigGoldmanLaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Sep. 11, 18 and 25, 2021




