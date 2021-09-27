expand
September 27, 2021

EST/JOHNSON, R.

Published 8:52 am Monday, September 27, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 24-PA-21-1137
In Re: Estate of ROBERT JAMES JOHNSON, aka
ROBERT J. JOHNSON
Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed BETH I KESSLER, whose address is 13651 735th Avenue, Glenville, MN 56036, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred
Dated: September 14, 2021

REBECCA S. MITTAG Registrar
REBECCA S. MITTAG
Court Administrator

Terrie Lewis Law Office Name:
Terrie M. Lewis
License No.: 0321618
Address: 6600 France Avenue South Suite 465
City/State/Zip: Edina, MN 55435
Phone:
952-345-8282
Fax:
952-345-8276
Email:
tlewis@terrielewislawoffice.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Sep. 18 and 25, 2021
Vicki Jo Blake

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Brooke Nicole Woitas Gulbrandson

