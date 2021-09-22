expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

EST/HEMINGWAY, D.

By Submitted

Published 8:30 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1228
In RE: Estate of
Dolores B. Hemingway, Deceased
ORDER AND NOTICE
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE IN
UNSUPERVISED
ADMINISTRATION AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, at 11:15 AM via Zoom, a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the above named decedent, dated June 9, 2020, and for the appointment of Jerry D. Hemingway, 117 5th Street SE, Geneva, MN 56035; Cheryl Johnson, 1918 West Hwy 30, Ellendale, MN 56026; and Marcia Jensen, 28146 Gadient Lane, Red Wing, MN 55066, as personal representatives of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representatives will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate. See Notice of Remote Hearing
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court dated SEPT. 1, 2021

Jason J. Iacovino
Attorney at Law
415 E. Main St.
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917
(507) 583-6663
Attorney Registration Number 0386770

Albert Lea Tribune: Sep. 22 and 29, 2021
EST/HEMINGWAY, D.

More News

mayo clinic albert lea

More than 750 treated with monoclonal antibody infusions at Mayo in Albert Lea thus far

‘It’s hard to show up’: New wave of COVID-19 cases frustrates, angers health workers

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

More than 750 treated with monoclonal antibody infusions at Mayo in Albert Lea thus far

Health Updates

‘It’s hard to show up’: New wave of COVID-19 cases frustrates, angers health workers

Health Updates

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

Health Updates

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured in crash on I-35 near Albert Lea

News

5 things to do this week

News

Catholic Charities welcomes new director of family and individual counseling

News

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines in area

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘A Christmas Story’ musical

News

State auditor visits Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 27-31, 2021

News

WCTA annual meeting this week in Lake Mills

News

County approves preliminary 5% levy increase

Health Updates

Freeborn County active COVID cases drop below 100

News

$64 million in COVID-19 grants available for Minnesota small businesses

News

Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again

Health Updates

Minnesota virus hospitalizations reach highest mark of 2021

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage reported to vehicles and other reports

News

DNR outlines plans for Blazing Star Trail work

Education

School board passes measures for universal masking policy

Cops, Courts & Fires

New charge unlikely for ex-cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

News

Severe thunderstorm watch issued