September 27, 2021

EST/ATTIG, J.

By Submitted

Published 8:46 am Monday, September 27, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1285
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of John P. Attig, Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE OF WILL AND
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated January 31, 2005, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jodi S. Attig, whose address is 12672 810th Avenue, Glenville, Minnesota 56036, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the
appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 09/23/2021
Deanna Veridck, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative
David L. Forman
Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP
108 North Main Street
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 206039
Telephone: (507) 433-2393
FAX: (507) 433-9530

Albert Lea Tribune: Sep. 25 and Oct. 2, 2021
EST/ATTIG, J.

