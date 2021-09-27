expand
September 27, 2021

Edwin “Jim” Gerhardt Louis Zabel

Published 12:40 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Edwin “Jim” Gerhardt Louis Zabel, age 91 of Albert Lea, MN, died on  Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Visitation on Thursday, September 30, from 5pm – 7pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. A private funeral service for family on Saturday, October 2, 2021. lnterment will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea. Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com. Edwin was born on October 8, 1929, in Waseca, Minnesota, the son of Edwin A and Martha (Wendt) Zabel. Edwin served in the army from 1954-1956. Edwin was united in marriage to Joan Strong on December 31, 1954 in Minnesota Lake, MN. They had 3 children, James, Luann (died as infant) and Frank.

Edwin was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.

Edwin worked at Wilson Co. in Albert Lea for 27 years and farmed. After retiring Ed and Joan enjoyed traveling

Edwin is survived by his wife Joan (Strong) Zabel; son James “Jim” (wife Rachel) Zabel of Albeft Lea, MN; son Frank Zabel of Burnsville, MN; 2 grand daughters Jamie (husband Neal) Martin of Nora Springs, IA; Tammy (husband Charlie) Jarvi of Owatonna, MN; 4 great grand children Carson and Madisyn Jarvi, Quintin and Josephine Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Edwin is preceded in death by daughter Luann; parents Edwin A and Martha; sisters Viola Hicks, Norma Treptow and brother Alvin Zabel.

