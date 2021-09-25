Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

The Past Presidents Club of Albert Lea Eagles Auxiliary No. 2258 has announced the scholarship winner of this year. Lydia Levi, daughter of Jen Mudra and Steve Wadding of Albert Lea and Paul Levi of Eden Prairie, is a 2021 graduate of Glenville-Emmons High School. She will be attending Minnesota State University-Mankato, where she will be majoring in social work and adolescent and family counseling. Provided
