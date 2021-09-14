expand
September 15, 2021

Dustin Helgerson

By Submitted

Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Dustin Helgerson passed away at the age of 38 on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was a beloved son, devoted father, loving sibling and involved uncle. He leaves behind his son, Kohen (age 11), parents, Arnie  (Joe) & Robin Helgerson, sister Ashley Ollila (Husband Ben & Son Deacon), and grandparents, Robert & Helen Edwin that all love him more than words can describe. Also we can’t forget his best friend, Nordy, his golden retriever. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ellen and Arnold Helgerson. Dusty loved being a daddy more than anything. He made sure that the time he spent with Kohen involved memorable experiences to last a lifetime. Together they enjoyed swimming in the pool, playing hockey, riding bikes, fishing, playing sports and video games and taking Nordy for walks. He also enjoyed spending time with his mom and dad by having suppers together, grilling out, going ice fishing, completing home improvement projects and taking meticulous care of his lawn and truck.

Dusty had a heart of gold and was always there to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, talk politics, or just make you laugh. He was an amazing friend to many and will be deeply missed.

There will be a celebration of life for Dusty on Saturday, September 18 from 2:00-4:00 at Edgewater Bay Pavilion in Albert Lea. Please come and share memories of Dusty with our family.

He will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts.

