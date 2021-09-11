Duplicate bridge results

Duplicate winners this week at the Austin Senior Center were as follows:

From the Tuesday group:

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fifth: Harriet Oldenburg and Eileen Wiebelhaus

From the Wednesday group:

• First: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Second: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz

• Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Fourth: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe

• Fifth: Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes