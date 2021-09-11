Duplicate bridge results
Duplicate winners this week at the Austin Senior Center were as follows:
From the Tuesday group:
• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
• Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
• Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
• Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Fifth: Harriet Oldenburg and Eileen Wiebelhaus
From the Wednesday group:
• First: Gail and Ray Schmidt
• Second: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz
• Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
• Fourth: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe
• Fifth: Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes