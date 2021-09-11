expand
September 12, 2021

Duplicate bridge results

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

Duplicate winners this week at the Austin Senior Center were as follows:

From the Tuesday group:

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fifth: Harriet Oldenburg and Eileen Wiebelhaus

From the Wednesday group:

• First: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Second: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz

• Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Fourth: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe

• Fifth: Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes

Albert Lea struggles offensively, falls to Stewartville 56-0

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

James W. Gustafson, Jr.

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

