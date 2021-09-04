Duplicate bridge results
Five and a half tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin at the noon start time. Winners were the following:
First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Second: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Clevland
Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Six full tables played on Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m. Winners were the following:
First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Second: Joyce Crowe and Dave Ring
Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Sixth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Both sessions play weekly at the Senior Center in Austin; players participate for placings and prize money and they come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Northwood and Mason City.