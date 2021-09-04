expand
September 5, 2021

Duplicate bridge results

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

Five and a half tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin at the noon start time. Winners were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Clevland

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Six full tables played on Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m. Winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Joyce Crowe and Dave Ring

Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Sixth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Both sessions play weekly at the Senior Center in Austin;  players participate for placings and prize money and they come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Northwood and Mason City. 

BOARD MEETING

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

