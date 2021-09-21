Doris Ann Heskett

A celebration of life will be held at Bonnerup Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at 11 am. Visitation will start at 9 am until the time of service with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Doris passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord Jesus on September 17, 2021 at the age of 81.

Doris was born January 16, 1940 at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea to Claude and Marvel Perkins. She married Cecil W. Heskett on May 20, 1961 in Sioux Falls, SD.

Doris was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Doris enjoyed going to the casino with Cecil and sister-in-law Elaine. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

She would take the grandchildren and great-grandchildren jumping from park to park for the day followed by lunch. Doris loved watching Friday Night Wrestling with her son Elgen and friends (if you called on a Friday night during wrestling, she wouldn’t answer). She loved watching scary movies (she would laugh as she watched us jump!) and most of all she loved her kitties.

Doris is survived by one daughter Emily Frerk; two sons Earl and his wife Nancy (Bangs) and Elgen and his wife Nancy (Waldo); 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her 3 kitties, Sweet Pea, Whiskers and Squeaky. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents and her brother Roger Perkins.

Doris will be greatly missed by her family for her sense of humor, quick wit and her love for life and for her family.