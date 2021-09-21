Damage reported to vehicles and other reports

A vehicle was reported paintballed and had lights broken out at 6:56 a.m. Monday at 1109 E. Richway Drive.

Police received a report of profanities that were written on a vehicle at 7:58 a.m. Monday at 2327 Gene Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Joshua Craig Reed, 36, turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:07 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 cited for illegal consumption

Police cited Jesus Lara Rangel, 20, for illegal consumption at 4:32 a.m. Monday at 2400 Esquire Ave.

Bike reported stolen

A bike valued at $1,400 was reported taken out of a garage at 8:19 a.m. Monday at 303 Giles Place. The theft reportedly happened between 10 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

Home damaged

Police received a report at 10:04 a.m. Monday of damage to a home at 2327 Gene Ave.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Magen Kylee Atkins, 31, for misdemeanor theft at 1:45 p.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report at 2:17 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that was reported tampered with at 1101 W. Front St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 3:56 p.m. Monday of a school bus stop arm violation at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 19th Street that had happened at about 3:32 p.m.

2 arrested on A&D holds

Police arrested Spencer Sternhagen, 33, on an arrest and detain hold at 3:57 p.m. Monday 408 S. Broadway.

A juvenile was arrested on an arrest and detain hold at 6:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Front Street and South Lincoln Avenue.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 4:33 p.m. Monday at 1840 Margaretha Ave.