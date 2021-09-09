Czech Fest back this weekend near Myrtle

Czech Fest at the Bohemian Brick Hall on Freeborn County Road 30 north of Myrtle will take place on Patriot’s Day on Saturday rain or shine.

Admission is free.

According to a press release, grounds open at noon with a 9/11 ceremony at the flagpole, and food and beverages will be served from 12:15 until 5 p.m. As in the past, there will be Czech kolace for sale until they are gone.

Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen will provide music for listening and dancing from 1 until 5 p.m. in the tent with a wooden dance floor. There will be a silent auction with Czech collectibles, children’s games and activities and chances to name the metal Czech dancers on the garage wall (current names are Pavel and Petra). The stage curtains and Czech heritage items will be on display inside the air conditioned hall.

This year Friends of the Bohemian Brick Hall is holding a raffle and giving away $2,500 in cash prizes. Tickets are $10 each, and only 1,000 tickets will be sold. People must be 18 years old to buy a ticket and claim a prize. Winners need not be present to win. All proceeds benefit the historic Brick Hall restoration and care.

The release stated everyone is welcome, and parking is handicap accessible. Bring your chair.

For more information, call Dan Rayman at 507-383-1340, Dan Belshan at 507-402-3250, or visit Bohemian Brick Hall on Facebook.