expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2021

Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

By Associated Press

Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

ST. PAUL — Law enforcement officers used a chemical spray to disperse a crowd that created a disturbance at the main gate to the Minnesota State Fair as it was drawing to a close, sheriff’s officials said.

One man who was part of the disturbance Monday night had a gun, according to Ramsey County Sheriff’s spokesman Roy Magnuson. There was no indication the man fired it.

A Ramsey County judge recently rejected a request by a gun owners group for a temporary injunction to require State Fair officials to allow permit holders to carry their weapons on the fairgrounds.

A large group of people attempted to push through the main gates of the fair just after 8 p.m. Monday, Magnuson said. Fairgoers who were trying to leave the grounds were temporarily prevented from doing so.

Fair security personnel and deputies from the sheriff’s office sprayed a chemical similar to mace to disperse the crowd, according to Magnuson.

Authorities did not say how big the crowd was, whether there were any arrests or injuries, or what led to the disturbance.

More News

Local Mary Kay sales director earns vehicle for business achievements

Catholic Charities of Southern Minn. gets new program director

Blood drive collects 40 pints

Class of 1959 reunion Sept. 16

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Local Mary Kay sales director earns vehicle for business achievements

News

Catholic Charities of Southern Minn. gets new program director

News

Blood drive collects 40 pints

News

Class of 1959 reunion Sept. 16

News

SMIF awards a record $200,075 in Small Town Grants

News

SMIF announces new prosperity initiative

News

Fall bazaar approaching

News

Marriage licenses: August 2021

Gallery

Shortstop Tournament decided on 18th hole

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rescue team finds body of missing 2-year-old girl in Edina

Health Updates

Freeborn County COVID cases continue increasing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage fire may have been intentionally set

Cops, Courts & Fires

Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage damaged by fire and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Searchers looking for missing 2-year-old in Edina

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota State Patrol purged messages after Floyd protests

Albert Lea Magazine

Albert Lea woman, crowned Mrs. Universe, is using her platform to share message on an international stage

Cops, Courts & Fires

Money taken from register and other reports

News

Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Health Updates

Latest COVID surge strains central Minnesota hospitals

Education

Parents of Minnesota students file suit seeking mask mandate

Construction Updates

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

News

Pandemic causes change of plans for duo, leads them to Lansing Corners