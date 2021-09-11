expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2021

A hospital room with a negative air pressure setup sits ready for a COVID-19 patient at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul on March 26. The negative air pressure setup pulls air outdoors, rather than filtering back into the hospital.Evan Frost/MPR News

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 696 in Minnesota

By Associated Press

Published 7:19 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have risen to 696 in Minnesota, and hospital intensive care beds are at more than 95% capacity, according to state data.

Hospital leaders said the increase in COVID-19 cases is combining with seasonal trauma injuries and other urgent needs, stretching critical care resources.

Dr. Paul Mueller, vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System, Southwest Wisconsin, said hospitals are, by and large, full.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 18 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 2,050 new coronavirus infections, raising the state’s pandemic totals to 7,892 deaths and 666,496 cases overall.

The Star Tribune reported it’s common for intensive care units to be above 90% capacity, especially during winter flu season, but these units have been steadily filling up since early August as cases of COVID-19 have been increasing due to the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The state’s MNTrac monitoring system reported that 1,151 of 1,206 available intensive care beds were being used by patients with COVID-19 or other unrelated medical concerns — a usage rate of 95.4%.

State health officials have been more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 72% of eligible Minnesotans ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The rate increases to more than 92% among more vulnerable senior citizens, but drops below 60% among eligible teenagers.

More News

Albert Lea struggles offensively, falls to Stewartville 56-0

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

James W. Gustafson, Jr.

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

Education

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

News

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11

News

Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’

News

Beloved former coach, teacher leaves legacy

News

Tow company offers to wave Old Glory for vets, events

Construction Updates

Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway

Education

Star Class: Can do students

News

St. Croix Hospice presents to Kiwanis

Education

Administrator’s Corner: High school offers many opportunities

News

Farmers market gives basket

News

Duplicate bridge results

Health Updates

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 696 in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burning down a barn

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools to begin universal masking starting Monday

Education

Back to school in the area

Health Updates

Person in their 40s dies from COVID-19 in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Education

Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases

Education

Albert Lea school board mulls district-wide mask mandate

Health Updates

Active cases in Freeborn County continue increasing

Health Updates

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans