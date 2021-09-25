expand
Ad Spot

September 24, 2021

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Sept 1

Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr, 26, 1415 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor theft. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 66 days. Fees $80.

Paul Andrew Besser, 40, 69525 305th St., Hartland. Count 1: Discorderly conduct. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Restitution $692.77. Fees $205.

Larry Mark Senne, 53, 2112 3rd Ave. NE, Owatonna. Count 1: Ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Dismissed. Count 2: Switched plates – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $80.

Sept 2

Brandon Lee Mettler, 21, 195 3rd St. NE, Wells. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: Operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Malori Marie Nesse, 29, 621 11th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree felony – possession of controlled substance. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee, 15 months. Fees $155. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Benjamin Alberto Padilla Jr., 30, 616 James Ave., Unit 204, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Lucas Joshua Hanson, 18, 1215 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Chad Alan Johnson, 42, 3110 4th Ave. W, Unit 14, Hibbing. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jayson Perez Rivera, 38, 714 Main St., Emmons. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Romeo Galindo Ortiz Diaz, 39, 418 N State St. #6, Fairmont. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sept 3

Htun Htun, 38, 2417 Mio Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Thavinh Kullavongsa, 38, 909 13th Ave. NW, Austin. Speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Jun Zhang, 48, 4396 Condor Ave., Fontana, CA. Count 1: CMV – use of radar detector in commercial vehicle. Fees $180.

Sept 6

Alexander Carrillos, 32, 909 Janson St. Apt. 212, Albert Lea. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Dismissed upon conditions met. Local confinement 365 days, stay 309, credit for time served 56 days. Supervised probation two years. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor obstructing arrest or legal process. Fees $390. Count 4: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 5: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Jon Matthew Krebsbach, 30, 209 NW 5th St., Adams. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

More News

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Guest Column: Economic development opportunities for entrepreneurs and communities

Letter: Biden being treated the same as Obama did

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Albert Lea Tigers

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Arts & Culture

Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Meeting students where they’re at

Faith

Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

News

Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Online academy offers opportunities

Education

High school Standout Students

Education

Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

News

Visiting the sunflower fields

News

St. John’s wins Homecoming window decorating contest

Health Updates

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

Health Updates

Active COVID-19 cases inch up slightly in county

Cops, Courts & Fires

College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Handgun reported stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man accused of helping son after slayings of 4 in Minnesota

News

Downtown water tower demolition to begin next week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Local EMT recognized for 20 years of service

Health Updates

More than 750 treated with monoclonal antibody infusions at Mayo in Albert Lea thus far

Health Updates

‘It’s hard to show up’: New wave of COVID-19 cases frustrates, angers health workers

Health Updates

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine