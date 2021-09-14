expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases decreased slightly on Tuesday to 144, though 40 new cases were reported.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department’s newest data was from the period of 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

The new cases included the following:

• Two cases 4 and under

• Five cases between 5 and 9

• Six cases between 10 and 14

• Three cases 15 to 19

• Six cases in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Five people in their 50s

• Six people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

One new hospitalization was also reported.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault: 16 new cases

• Mower: 42 new cases

• Steele: 68 new cases

• Waseca: 32 new cases

Twelve deaths and 4,603 cases were reported statewide.

More News

Tigers come up just short against Rockets

Numerous first-place finishes give Tigers 87-66 win over Titans at home

Triston McKenzie, Indians take 1st game; Twins gain DH split

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

News

5 things to do this week

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

News

First Civic Music concert approaching

Education

Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

News

Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward

Health Updates

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

News

DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Solar lights taken and other reports

News

Groundwork laid for new sculpture walk in Albert Lea

News

George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with ax

Health Updates

36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gun reported stolen and other reports

News

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

Education

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

News

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11

News

Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’

News

Beloved former coach, teacher leaves legacy

News

Tow company offers to wave Old Glory for vets, events

Construction Updates

Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway