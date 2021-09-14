County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases
Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases decreased slightly on Tuesday to 144, though 40 new cases were reported.
The Freeborn County Public Health Department’s newest data was from the period of 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.
The new cases included the following:
• Two cases 4 and under
• Five cases between 5 and 9
• Six cases between 10 and 14
• Three cases 15 to 19
• Six cases in their 20s
• Four people in their 30s
• Five people in their 50s
• Six people in their 60s
• Two people in their 70s
• One person in their 80s
One new hospitalization was also reported.
The following new cases were reported in other area counties:
• Faribault: 16 new cases
• Mower: 42 new cases
• Steele: 68 new cases
• Waseca: 32 new cases
Twelve deaths and 4,603 cases were reported statewide.