expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2021

Work in the parking lot at Washington Avenue and Water Street is nearing completion. Provided

Construction update: The latest on area road projects

By Staff Reports

Published 6:47 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

Washington Avenue and Water Street parking lot reconstruction

According to the city, this week the contractor finished paint striping the lot. The only remaining items for this project are some small punch list items.

Blazing Star Trail reclamation project

The contractor started work this week on installation of a culvert near 197th Street and Interstate 35 and peeling back the top soil along the shoulders of the trail. The trail was slated to begin being milled up along the one-mile segment starting Friday, the city stated. This process involves grinding the existing pavement and regrading it to for use as the new aggregate base. Following milling, the contractor will repave a new 2 1/2-inch asphalt trail surface.

2021 sliplining project

Work this week consisted mainly of sliplining the sanitary sewer lines that run underneath the channel by the Front Street bridge and the line that runs through the backyard areas east of Frank Avenue between Second Street and James Avenue, according to the city. Next week they will complete the work by installing the liner underneath Dane Bay.

Plaza Street culvert replacement

Work this week included backfilling around the new culverts, installing riprap at the culvert ends and installing the new aggregate road base.

Bituminous paving and site restoration are tentatively scheduled for next week.

Bridge Avenue reconstruction

Work this week included sewer and water service replacement between Glenview Road and Hammer Road, storm sewer replacement between Glenview Road and Hammer Road, excavation and aggregate base installation between Goose Creek and Glenview Road.

Work expected for next week includes: storm sewer replacement between Troy Road and Hammer Road, sanitary sewer replacement between Troy Road and Hammer Road, concrete curb and gutter installation north of Goose Creek, street light installation north of Goose Creek and boulevard tree installation south of Richway Drive.

More News

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

Walz proposes drought relief for farmers

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners to kick off Monday

EST/OLSON, C.

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

News

Walz proposes drought relief for farmers

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners to kick off Monday

News

Restoring the landmark Itasca Rock Garden

Construction Updates

Construction update: The latest on area road projects

Albert Lea Tigers

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

News

4th year of dredging complete; district looks to secure funds for rest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Arts & Culture

Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Meeting students where they’re at

Faith

Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

News

Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Online academy offers opportunities

Education

High school Standout Students

Education

Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

News

Visiting the sunflower fields

News

St. John’s wins Homecoming window decorating contest

Health Updates

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

Health Updates

Active COVID-19 cases inch up slightly in county

Cops, Courts & Fires

College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Handgun reported stolen and other reports