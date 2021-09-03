expand
September 5, 2021

Cody Johnson

By Submitted

Published 10:30 am Friday, September 3, 2021

Cody Johnson tragically lost his life in an accident on August 22, 2021 on a rural Indiana road.

Cody Johnson

Cody James Johnson was born September 24, 1988 in Albert Lea Minnesota. Cody was baptized, and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2007.

A driven individual, Cody achieved high levels of success and excellence in his career in petroleum and wind power industries.

Cody was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, and fishing brought him joy. His love for motorcycles, snowmobiles, and watersports fueled his passion for life.

Cody is survived by his son, Ashton Johnson of Glenville, parents Troy and Michelle Thompson of Clarks Grove, and Jim Johnson of Corcoran. Sister Holly Wangen and husband Ashton of Albert Lea. Grandparents Larry and Pat Farris of Waterville, and Ann Thompson of Albert Lea, along with many aunt’s, uncles, cousins.

Cody lived life to the fullest, blessed be his memory.

