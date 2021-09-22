Catholic Charities welcomes new director of family and individual counseling

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota announced Kristine Madsen as the new director of family and individual counseling. She has over 30 years of experience working with individuals and families to help reduce the negative impact of trauma and mental illness, and has worked for Catholic Charities as a licensed independent clinical social worker since 2012.

Madsen is of Mapleton. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Mankato State University and master’s in social work from the University of St. Thomas and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul. Her areas of expertise include adolescent health, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and substance abuse services. She has worked for LeSueur, Nicollet and Blue Earth counties for 18 years, giving her extensive experience on what types of services are available. This summer, she retired from her full-time role as a school social worker, a role which also gave her a strong understanding of the local education system.

As the new director of family and individual counseling, Madsen is looking forward to taking on the program’s supervisory duties in addition to continuing her clinical work offering therapeutic counseling to patients. “One of my first goals is to increase the number of clinicians currently working in the Diocese,” Madsen shares. “There is a big need for services, especially now. The pandemic has added a lot of hardship for some clients, yet our department has successfully added the service of telemedicine for people who are unable to come in-person.”

Madsen’s prior education and experience make her the ideal candidate to take on the role of director of family and individual counseling, according to a press release. The organization looks forward to all the knowledge and resources that she will bring to the program and her new role.

Catholic Charities serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. With a mission to serve the poor and vulnerable, the marginalized, the alienated and the stranger, Catholic Charities’ staff and volunteers serve people without regard to religion, race, gender or ability to pay. Offices are located in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Worthington, Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna. For more information, visit www.ccsomnorg.