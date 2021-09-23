expand
September 23, 2021

Carla Lunning and Margaret Tusen

By Submitted

Published 8:44 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Carla J. Lunning, born on 1 Nov 1954, passed away on 16 May 2020 at the age of 65.

Margaret E. Tusen, born on 10 Oct 1934, passed away on 12 Apr 2021 at the age of 86.

In honor of Carla Lunning and Margaret Tusen, a Celebration  of Life will be held on Sunday, 3 October 2021 in the Social Hall at the United Methodist  Church, Albert Lea, MN 56007 starting at 2:00 PM. The family invites you to join us for food and fellowship and share with us your stories of these two special women over a cup of coffee. A light menu will be provided, and as always, the coffee pot will be  on.

Downtown water tower demolition to begin next week

Carol Goldman

Maren Ring

