expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2021

Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue

By Associated Press

Published 2:23 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

ST. PAUL — The state of Minnesota is on the verge of selling off a refrigerated warehouse that it bought in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in case it was needed as backup morgue.

When the administration of Gov. Tim Walz announced the purchase of the former Bix produce building in St. Paul, it expressed worries, based on the experiences of New York City, that the state’s mortuaries could be swamped with pandemic victims. The state paid nearly $5.48 million for the facility, which could have held 5,100 bodies, but never stored corpses there, just personal protective equipment.

Now, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports, the St. Paul Port Authority board is preparing to vote Tuesday on whether to take the warehouse off the state’s hands for $5.65 million, the property’s current appraised value, giving the state a slight profit.

The Port Authority’s goal, according to board documents, is to flip the building as quickly as possible, with a goal of selling it by Dec. 1.

“The idea is to find a buyer who will bring jobs to the city of St. Paul,” Andrea Novak, a Port Authority marketing manager, told the newspaper. “There is no specific buyer in the wings. We will market this aggressively.”

The Democratic governor had come under criticism for the buying the facility from Republicans who saw it as wasteful spending.

More News

Lowell D. Thompson

Freeborn County experiencing 911 technical issues

Man flown to Rochester with injuries; 1 arrested for assault

Pandemic shows value of remote work for disabled employees

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County experiencing 911 technical issues

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man flown to Rochester with injuries; 1 arrested for assault

Business

Pandemic shows value of remote work for disabled employees

News

Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue

Alden-Conger Knights

Gallery: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons hosts United South Central in Saturday afternoon game

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

News

Walz proposes drought relief for farmers

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners to kick off Monday

News

Restoring the landmark Itasca Rock Garden

Construction Updates

Construction update: The latest on area road projects

Albert Lea Tigers

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

News

4th year of dredging complete; district looks to secure funds for rest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Arts & Culture

Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Meeting students where they’re at

Faith

Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

News

Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Online academy offers opportunities

Education

High school Standout Students

Education

Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

News

Visiting the sunflower fields

News

St. John’s wins Homecoming window decorating contest

Health Updates

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County