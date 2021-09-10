expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
September 12, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce…
Burning down a barn
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 5:19 pm Friday, September 10, 2021
More News
Albert Lea struggles offensively, falls to Stewartville 56-0
Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade
James W. Gustafson, Jr.
Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Construction Updates
Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway
September 10, 2021
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Editorial: 9/11 is a reminder that U.S. is stronger together
Live United: It’s been busy behind the scenes at United Way office
April Jeppson: It’s such a wonderful season of the year
Letter: Never forget: 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, the day that shook America
Latest Sports
Albert Lea struggles offensively, falls to Stewartville 56-0
Tiger swimmers record multiple season bests, fall to Owatonna
Vikings fall to titans, 56-21
Scoreboard: Sept. 8
Albert Lea boys’ soccer shuts out Stewartville; climb to 2-1
Latest Stories
Albert Lea struggles offensively, falls to Stewartville 56-0
Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade
James W. Gustafson, Jr.
Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom
Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11
Latest Style
Robin Gudal: What is the purpose of prayer?
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Who left? Was it God or was it us?
Kid-friendly brain food for busy school days
Engagement: Johnson & Fitzlaff
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Show love without any distinction
Latest Business
More than $64M available in grants for businesses that experienced hardship due to COVID-19
Chamber welcomes new member
eXp Realty welcomes new agent
Chance of a lifetime
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Latest Local News
Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade
Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom
Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11
Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11
Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
News
Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade
Education
Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom
News
Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11
Cops, Courts & Fires
Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11
News
Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’
News
Beloved former coach, teacher leaves legacy
News
Tow company offers to wave Old Glory for vets, events
Construction Updates
Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway
Education
Star Class: Can do students
News
St. Croix Hospice presents to Kiwanis
Education
Administrator’s Corner: High school offers many opportunities
News
Farmers market gives basket
News
Duplicate bridge results
Health Updates
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 696 in Minnesota
Cops, Courts & Fires
Burning down a barn
News
MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river
Education
Albert Lea Area Schools to begin universal masking starting Monday
Education
Back to school in the area
Health Updates
Person in their 40s dies from COVID-19 in Freeborn County
Cops, Courts & Fires
2 arrested on warrants and other reports
Education
Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases
Education
Albert Lea school board mulls district-wide mask mandate
Health Updates
Active cases in Freeborn County continue increasing
Health Updates
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune