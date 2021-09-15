expand
September 15, 2021

Brian Jordahl

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 25 for Brian Jordahl at Green Lea Golf Course from 5-7pm, following Brian’s Dilly Dilly Golf Open. Brian lost his very long battle with cancer on November 13, 2020 and to honor his wishes, we are celebrating his life the way he would want us to celebrate. We invite you to join us in reminiscing and celebrating all our fond memories of Brian.

Brian was born on October 24, 1954 to Myrland and Dorothy (Lindahl) Jordahl. He graduated from Albert Lea High School and then attended college in Duluth. He later transferred and graduated with his bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State.

After college, Brian returned to Albert Lea and worked with his dad at Jordahl Meats, he took over the family business when his dad retired in 1984. He married the love of his life, Kristie, on August 27, 1983. The couple raised two children, Kellie and Josh.

Brian would often be found in his recliner doing crossword puzzles and studying his fantasy football team. He loved to golf, and even though he was very competitive, he secretly loved when Josh started beating him. He looked forward to fishing and deer hunting with Josh, Megan, and the boys. He especially enjoyed the spear fishing trips to Winnie, and the annual spring trip to Games Lake. Brian would out-fish everyone, and made sure they all knew it. He always returned from his deer hunting trips to Rushford with some great stories. Brian loved when people would stop over, you could always count on him to greet you with a shot of tequila and a long, exaggerated story with some long dramatic pauses for effect.

We hope to see you there. Dilly Dilly!

