expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

By Associated Press

Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

BLAINE — Republican State Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, launched her campaign for Minnesota governor on Wednesday, attacking Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his handling of the pandemic and public safety.

“The left is defunding the police, crime rates are skyrocketing. The governor shut down our schools, and test scores are falling like a rock. He crippled main street businesses,” Benson told supporters outside s precision machining company in Blaine.

Benson spoke shortly after GOP Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said he’s resigning Senate majority leader. It’s a step he has said he would take if he was going to run for governor. He has said he’ll announce his decision after the State Fair but is leaning toward running.

Both will have to work to catch up with former state senator Scott Jensen, who’s been running hard since March to try to lock up Republican convention delegates. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, has been running on a platform of vaccine skepticism and opposition to how Walz has led the state’s response to the pandemic.

Benson hedged on whether she’ll abide by the party’s endorsement. Speaking to reporters afterward, she noted the turmoil within the Minnesota GOP and said the party needs to be able deliver a campaign that can beat Walz.

Walz has not announced yet whether he’ll seek a second term.

More News

Solveig C. Peterson

Orvis P. Rake

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

News

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

News

As Line 3 nears completion, pipeline battles far from over

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 19-25

Health Updates

Minnesota reopens free testing sites across state as delta variant surges

News

Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is the special legislative session

News

Splash pad opens to the public at church in Clarks Grove

News

5 things to do this week

News

Woman to oversee operations at 4 Albert Lea hotels

News

Hy-Vee offering flu shots with no appointments

News

NAMI Minnesota offers free online mental health classes

News

STARS Mentoring to benefit from Hy-Vee promotion

News

Funds available to update livestock operations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge promises quick ruling on deadly force rule change

Cops, Courts & Fires

Reward up to $5 million offered for alleged major fentanyl dealer

News

ALHS class of 1948 reunion planned

News

Class of 1950 reunion slated

Health Updates

Five new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported over weekend in Freeborn County

Education

High school goes under lockdown; police take man into custody

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-in and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in crash north of Albert Lea

Health Updates

High demand for hospital beds in Minnesota, ICU beds at 95%

Cops, Courts & Fires

Speed kills: State tops 300 traffic deaths before Labor Day