Applications accepted for SMIF Economic Development Grants

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is accepting applications for its Economic Development Grant program. Requests of up to $20,000 will be considered.

The goal of the Economic Development Grant is to support initiatives which enable communities to create more prosperous local economies. SMIF seeks applications that support economic development and entrepreneurship. Proposals which create problem-solving initiatives to begin, increase or elevate entrepreneurial processes, outcomes or collaborations to grow economic opportunities will be considered.

Cities, counties, economic development authorities, other public institutions and IRS-designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in SMIF’s 20-county region are encouraged to apply for the grant. Individuals and businesses are not eligible.

“The future of economic development in southern Minnesota is powered by the innovative people in our region and their creative ideas for growth,” said Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development at SMIF. “The Economic Development Grant can turn those ideas into reality.”

Applications are due to SMIF by Oct. 26. For the application and guidelines, visit www.smifoundation.org or contact Jennifer Heien, grants coordinator, at 507-214-7040 or jenniferh@smifoundation.org.

SMIF works to catalyze entrepreneurial activity within the region and has played a strong role in growing local business by supporting entrepreneurship since 1986. In addition to the Economic Development Grants, SMIF provides early-stage investments, traditional loans, micro loans, technical assistance, peer networks and business trainings to achieve the vision of creating economic prosperity and community vitality in southern Minnesota.