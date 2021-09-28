Andrew “Andy” Mucha

Andrew “Andy” J. Mucha, age 84, of Ellendale, passed away on September 26, 2021.

Andy was born on October 27, 1936 to Andrew and Emilie Mucha (Malkowsky). He graduated from New Richland High School and joined the Army for two years. After serving with the Army, he then returned to the family farm. After farming, Andy was an electrician for 40 years and also started an electrical contractor business.

Andy was known to be very friendly and always enjoyed meeting new people. He enjoyed traveling with his family and reading in his free time. Andy was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church in Ellendale, MN, since 1964.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Emilie Mucha; sister, Jeanette Mucha and brother, James Mucha; infant sister.

Andy is survived by his wife, Dorean; sons, Randy and Dan (Sandra); grandchild, Andrew; daughter, Debra (Ken) Hensel; brothers, Robert (Darlene) Mucha, Richard (Elaine) Mucha and Jerry (Aliyah) Mucha.

Visitation 5:00PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Ellendale Funeral Chapel, Ellendale, MN. Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Ellendale, MN with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM. Private burial will be at First Lutheran Cemetery, Ellendale, MN.