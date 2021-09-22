expand
September 22, 2021

Albert Lea tennis falls short against Austin, 4-3

By Tyler Julson

Published 10:23 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team came up just short of a win against Austin Wednesday afternoon in its final home meet of the season.

The Tigers lost 4-3 to the Packers, picking up one singles win and two doubles wins.

Bree Weilage was the lone Tiger top pick up a win in singles competition. She won the No. 3 match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

In other singles action, Alyssa Jensen lost 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 1 match, Stephanie Vogt lost 6-1, 5-7 in the No. 2 match, and Emery Nelson lost 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 3 match.

Hannah Willner and Rachel Doppelhammer got a win in the No. 1 doubles match, going to the third set to do so 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Ava Bremer and Ashlyn Berven also won in their doubles match in the No. 3 spot. The duo won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Marissa Hanson and Lilly Hyke took their opponents to three sets in the No. 2 match, but came out on the losing end 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The Tigers fall to 1-9 on the season and will be back on the court Thursday when they travel to take on Mankato East.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author

