September 5, 2021

Albert Lea swim team comes up short in Austin

By Tyler Julson

Published 8:50 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

The Albert Lea girls’ swim and dive team traveled to Austin Thursday night for its first meet of the season.

Despite some strong performances from some of the swimmers, the Tigers came up just short of the Packers in the end, falling 86-79.

With five seniors on the team this season, the Tigers have a lot of leadership coming from many areas.

Two of those seniors, Taya Jeffrey and Brooke Hanson, along with freshman Hailey Deming and one relay team, were the Tigers that came away with a first place finish Thursday.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team was comprised of Deming, Jeffrey, as well as seniors Leah Rognes and Taylor Palmer. The team won the event with a time of 4:22.17.

Jeffrey notched another victory winning the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:41.82, edging out the second place finisher by less than one second.

Hanson picked up her individual win in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:29.93.

Deming won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.47.

The Tigers had a multitude of second place finishes including the 200-yard medley relay team of Deming, Hanson, Jeffrey and sophomore Emery Brouwers, finishing with a time of 2:07.70, just 1.18 second off the winners. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hannah Barclay, Claire Stockwell, Kayden Kirton and Shaelee Lambertson with  a time of 2:19.10.

Brouwers also finished runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle, coming in with a time of 27.11.

Sophomore Hatty Adams finished in second place of the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:17.06, and senior Julia Doppelahmmer was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:37.63.

Other notable finishes include a third place effort by the 200-yard medley team of Adams, Palmer, Erin Boorsma and Alex Funk with a time of 2:29.16. Boorsma also finished third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:24.31.

Seven Tigers swam in four events Thursday including Deming, Hanson, Jeffrey, Brouwers, Palmer, Adams and Rognes.

Adams was the final third-place finisher for the Tigers, coming in with a time of 1:39.74 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Tigers fall to 0-1 to start the season, but will be back in the pool Thursday when they host their first home meet of the season against the Huskies of Owatonna. The dual is the first in a back-to-back homestand before the Tigers take on the Titans of Tri-City United Sept. 14.

