Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen
The Albert Lea High School Vocal Music Department announced this week the return of the ALHS Chorale. Chorale is a select chamber choir that rehearses in the mornings before school, according to a press release.
They will sing a wide variety of music. They were chosen by audition in the first weeks of school.
The members are the following:
Soprano:
Katelyn Holt
Jenna Steffl
Hattie Nelson
Hannah Willner
Taylor Palmer
Lara Westrum
Alto:
Samantha Brumbaugh
Ava Cunningham
Jaya Stout
Kailey Boettcher
Cydney Pathammavong
Joey Maiden
Tenor:
Tim Chalmers
William Toft
Jared Turrubiartes
Joseph Yoon
Spencer VanBeek
Angel Hernandez
Alden Helleksen
Bass:
Logan Strom
Brian Solberg
Patrick Holcomb
Corrin Calderon
Ryan Utz
Kaidin Barnes
This group is available for holiday performances and some spring performances by appointment. They will go on a working retreat in mid-October to Prairie River Camp.
Organizations and clubs that wish to have the Chorale perform should call director, Diane Heaney, to schedule the group.