expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2021

Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

The Albert Lea High School Vocal Music Department announced this week the return of the ALHS Chorale. Chorale is a select chamber choir that rehearses in the mornings before school, according to a press release.

They will sing a wide variety of music.  They were chosen by audition in the first weeks of school. 

The members are the following:

Soprano:

Katelyn Holt

Jenna Steffl

Hattie Nelson

Hannah Willner

Taylor Palmer

Lara Westrum

Alto:

Samantha Brumbaugh

Ava Cunningham

Jaya Stout

Kailey Boettcher

Cydney Pathammavong

Joey Maiden

Tenor:

Tim Chalmers

William Toft

Jared Turrubiartes

Joseph Yoon

Spencer VanBeek

Angel Hernandez

Alden Helleksen

Bass:

Logan Strom

Brian Solberg

Patrick Holcomb

Corrin Calderon

Ryan Utz

Kaidin Barnes

This group is available for holiday performances and some spring performances by appointment.  They will go on a working retreat in mid-October to Prairie River Camp. 

Organizations and clubs that wish to have the Chorale perform should call director, Diane Heaney, to schedule the group.

More News

BOARD MEETING

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Construction Updates

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

News

Pandemic causes change of plans for duo, leads them to Lansing Corners

News

Duplicate bridge results

Education

Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen

Education

Star class: Silent foxes at Halverson

News

Woman wins basket at the farmers market

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Renewal of operating levy on ballot this fall

Education

Southwest Standout Student: Vivianna Cline

Business

More than $64M available in grants for businesses that experienced hardship due to COVID-19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Explosion leads to blaze that destroys house in rural Freeborn

News

Kent steps down as Minnesota Senate minority leader

News

United States faith groups unite to help Afghanistan refugees after war

Education

Alden-Conger schools to delay start of school

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen in Brooklyn Park recovered in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

News

Albert Lea Family Y executive director retires after more than 3 decades

Health Updates

Freeborn County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for fleeing, drug possession and other reports

News

Parts of Boundary Waters reopen, firefighters make progress

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial

News

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

News

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports