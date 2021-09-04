expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2021

Albert Lea football drops season opener to Falcons, 50-12

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:54 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

After a long off season, Friday night marked the first regular season contest for Albert Lea football since having its season cut short one year ago.

Hitting the road, the Tigers traveled to Faribault to take on the Falcons in a Big Nine Conference showdown. In the end, the Falcons proved to be too much to handle, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season 50-12.

Things got away from the Tigers relatively quickly in the first quarter, giving up 36 points in the opening 12 minutes of gameplay. After the opening quarter, however, the Tigers only gave up 14 points, including holding the Falcons scoreless in the second half.

The Tigers scored their first points with 20 seconds left in the third quarter when quarterback Dakota Jahnke connected with Max Edwin to make the score 50-6.

After a fumble recovery by Weston Dahl in the fourth quarter, Jahnke found Edwin yet again, this time on a deep pass for their second scoring play of the game.

The Tigers fall to 0-1 on the season and will be back on the field Saturday when they host Stewartville in their first home game of the season.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

BOARD MEETING

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Construction Updates

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

News

Pandemic causes change of plans for duo, leads them to Lansing Corners

News

Duplicate bridge results

Education

Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen

Education

Star class: Silent foxes at Halverson

News

Woman wins basket at the farmers market

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Renewal of operating levy on ballot this fall

Education

Southwest Standout Student: Vivianna Cline

Business

More than $64M available in grants for businesses that experienced hardship due to COVID-19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Explosion leads to blaze that destroys house in rural Freeborn

News

Kent steps down as Minnesota Senate minority leader

News

United States faith groups unite to help Afghanistan refugees after war

Education

Alden-Conger schools to delay start of school

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen in Brooklyn Park recovered in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

News

Albert Lea Family Y executive director retires after more than 3 decades

Health Updates

Freeborn County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for fleeing, drug possession and other reports

News

Parts of Boundary Waters reopen, firefighters make progress

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial

News

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

News

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports