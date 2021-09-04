Albert Lea football drops season opener to Falcons, 50-12

After a long off season, Friday night marked the first regular season contest for Albert Lea football since having its season cut short one year ago.

Hitting the road, the Tigers traveled to Faribault to take on the Falcons in a Big Nine Conference showdown. In the end, the Falcons proved to be too much to handle, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season 50-12.

Things got away from the Tigers relatively quickly in the first quarter, giving up 36 points in the opening 12 minutes of gameplay. After the opening quarter, however, the Tigers only gave up 14 points, including holding the Falcons scoreless in the second half.

The Tigers scored their first points with 20 seconds left in the third quarter when quarterback Dakota Jahnke connected with Max Edwin to make the score 50-6.

After a fumble recovery by Weston Dahl in the fourth quarter, Jahnke found Edwin yet again, this time on a deep pass for their second scoring play of the game.

The Tigers fall to 0-1 on the season and will be back on the field Saturday when they host Stewartville in their first home game of the season.