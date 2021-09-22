expand
September 22, 2021

Albert Lea Community Theatre will present “A Christmas Story musical. Provided

Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘A Christmas Story’ musical

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) this week announced auditions will be held Oct. 4 and 5, starting at 6 p.m., for the musical “A Christmas Story” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea. 

This musical is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on TV every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Homan, Indiana, the show follows 9-year-old Ralphie and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts — an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. 

Directed by Glen Parsons, eight performances are scheduled for Dec. 2−12. There are many roles available for children and adults of various ages. Children should be at least 8 years old to audition. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing, read from the script and learn a few dance steps. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights starting in October, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Anyone age 12 and over must be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to audition. You must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status when signing in for auditions. This measure is being taken to ensure the health and safety of the cast and crew, and to prevent, as much as possible, any COVID cases in the cast that would force the show to be canceled.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.

