Albert Lea Community Band rehearsals to start up again

The Albert Lea Community Band will begin fall rehearsals at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Southwest Middle School band room.

The band will meet on Tuesday evenings through Nov. 16.

The Albert Lea Community Band is completing its 39th year in Albert Lea and provides free access for band musicians to the band. No auditions are needed.

The band works in collaboration with Albert Lea Community Education and is supported by the Southeastern Minnesota Art Council. Call 507-440-8677 for more information.