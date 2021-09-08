expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Albert Lea boys’ soccer shuts out Stewartville; climb to 2-1

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:36 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team hosted Stewartville Tuesday night coming off a tough loss to Owatonna at home last Friday.

It took most of the first half before Albert Lea scored its first goal, but once they did, there was no looking back as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Stewartville.

Albert Lea played with crisp passing and great teamwork all night. The speed and footwork by juniors Joseph Yoon, Kaw Htoo and Su Pai, and sophomore Diego Balbuena Vidal went unmatched by any player from Stewartville.

There were many instances in the first half when Albert Lea players would blow by Stewartville defenders getting a good look at the net.

With about 15 minutes left in the first half, Yoon got the closest of anyone in the game by clanging a ball off the crossbar. After a couple shot attempts that went into the Stewartville goal keepers arms, a Stewartville defenseman was called for a handball, awarding a penalty kick to Albert Lea.

As soon as the starting whistle was blown, Pai rushed ahead nailing the shot to give Albert Lea a 1-0 lead with just over four minutes left in the half.

The match went to halftime at 1-0, and the Tigers came out in the second half still riding that momentum.

With just over 22 minutes left in the match, Stewartville was again called for a penalty, this time in the box, awarding Albert Lea with another penalty kick. Pai stepped up yet again and drilled another shot to give Albert Lea a 2-0 lead.

With around five minutes remaining in the match, Balbuena Vidal took a pass on the right side of the pitch and hit a shot that sailed over the goal keeper’s head in the top left corner. The shot put Albert Lea up 3-0 and all but put the game out of reach for Stewartville.

Not done yet, Yoon stepped up and took a shot that found the back of the net as time expired to give the Tigers the 4-0 win.

The Tigers move to 2-1 on the season and will be back on the pitch Thursday when they host the Panthers of Rochester Century.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

James “Jim” Felber

Scoreboard: Sept. 8

Sen. Gazelka joins governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic

Man opens gas station, plans to add liquor store on Main Street

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Sen. Gazelka joins governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic

News

Man opens gas station, plans to add liquor store on Main Street

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shipping container broken into and other reports

News

Student artwork from Minneapolis, Albert Lea on display at Arts Initiative

News

5 things to do this week

News

Forest City Family YMCA CEO to lead Albert Lea Y during transition phase

News

Local Mary Kay sales director earns vehicle for business achievements

News

Catholic Charities of Southern Minn. gets new program director

News

Blood drive collects 40 pints

News

Class of 1959 reunion Sept. 16

News

SMIF awards a record $200,075 in Small Town Grants

News

SMIF announces new prosperity initiative

News

Fall bazaar approaching

News

Marriage licenses: August 2021

Gallery

Shortstop Tournament decided on 18th hole

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rescue team finds body of missing 2-year-old girl in Edina

Health Updates

Freeborn County COVID cases continue increasing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage fire may have been intentionally set

Cops, Courts & Fires

Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage damaged by fire and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Searchers looking for missing 2-year-old in Edina

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota State Patrol purged messages after Floyd protests

Albert Lea Magazine

Albert Lea woman, crowned Mrs. Universe, is using her platform to share message on an international stage