Active COVID-19 cases inch up slightly in county
Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Thursday, according to health officials.
The new cases included the following:
• Three people between 5 and 9
• Four people between 10 and 14
• Two people in their 30s
• Two people in their 40s
• Two people in their 60s
• Two people in their 70s
• Two people in their 80s
• Two people age unknown
There are now 92 active cases in the county.
The following new cases were reported in other area counties:
• Faribault County: nine new cases
• Mower County: 34 new cases
• Steele County: 35 new cases
• Waseca County: 19 new cases
Statewide, 2,434 new cases were reported and 24 deaths.