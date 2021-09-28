Active COVID-19 cases in county increase again

Freeborn County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization on Tuesday in the update from local health officials.

The new cases were reported between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

The county currently has 121 active cases.

The new cases included the following:

• Six cases of people 0 to 4

• Five cases between 5 and 9

• Three cases between 10 and 14

• Nine cases between 15 and 19

• Three cases in their 20s

• Nine cases in their 30s

• Six cases in their 40s

• Four cases in their 50s

• Three cases in their 60s

• Five cases in their 70s

• One case in their 80s

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 23 new cases

• Mower County: 69 new cases

• Steele County: 67 new cases

• Waseca County: 23 new cases

Statewide, 6,203 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported. The deaths ranged from late 50s to early 90s.