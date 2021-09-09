Active cases in Freeborn County continue increasing

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County is continuing to inch up with 20 new cases reported Thursday, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

With the new cases, there are now 189 active cases.

One new hospitalization was also reported.

The new cases included the following:

Five people ages 5 to 9

Two people ages 10 to 14

One person between 15 and 19

Three people in their 30s

Two people in their 60s

One person in their 70s

Three people in their 80s

Three people in their 90s

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

Faribault County: three new cases

Mower County: nine new cases

Steele County: 15 new cases

Waseca County: seven new cases

Statewide, 1,215 new cases were reported, along with nine deaths.