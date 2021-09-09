Active cases in Freeborn County continue increasing
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County is continuing to inch up with 20 new cases reported Thursday, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.
With the new cases, there are now 189 active cases.
One new hospitalization was also reported.
The new cases included the following:
- Five people ages 5 to 9
- Two people ages 10 to 14
- One person between 15 and 19
- Three people in their 30s
- Two people in their 60s
- One person in their 70s
- Three people in their 80s
- Three people in their 90s
The following cases were reported in other area counties:
- Faribault County: three new cases
- Mower County: nine new cases
- Steele County: 15 new cases
- Waseca County: seven new cases
Statewide, 1,215 new cases were reported, along with nine deaths.