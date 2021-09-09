expand
September 9, 2021

Active cases in Freeborn County continue increasing

By Staff Reports

Published 4:10 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County is continuing to inch up with 20 new cases reported Thursday, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

With the new cases, there are now 189 active cases.

One new hospitalization was also reported.

The new cases included the following:

  • Five people ages 5 to 9
  • Two people ages 10 to 14
  • One person between 15 and 19
  • Three people in their 30s
  • Two people in their 60s
  • One person in their 70s
  • Three people in their 80s
  • Three people in their 90s

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: three new cases
  • Mower County: nine new cases
  • Steele County: 15 new cases
  • Waseca County: seven new cases

Statewide, 1,215 new cases were reported, along with nine deaths.

Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases

Albert Lea school board mulls district-wide mask mandate

Esther Avis Pagel

