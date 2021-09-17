expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

Absentee voting for school district referendum begins

By Sarah Stultz

Published 6:26 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

Absentee voting began Friday for the only item on the ballot Nov. 2.

The Albert Lea school district is seeking a renewal of its operating levy of $580.99 per pupil, which is set to expire after taxes payable in 2021.

District officials have said the levy generates approximately $2 million annually, and if the referendum fails, the district will be forced to cut this amount from the budget, which could result in positions eliminated and impacts on educational programming.

Property taxes are not expected to increase if the question passes, and might even decrease slightly because of a projected slight decrease in enrollment.

Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer Pat Martinson said people who wish to vote absentee can do so at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office during normal business hours or can call the Auditor’s Treasurer’s Office to request an absentee ballot application in the mail, said.

The office will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 30 for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots that were mailed to a voter can be returned in the mail or hand-delivered to her office by 3 p.m. on Election Day. Any absentee ballots accepted through the last mail delivery on Election Day will be accepted, Martinson said.

A locked drop box will also be available in the Law Enforcement Center lobby of the Freeborn County courthouse if people wish to return ballots there.

More News

Pheasant numbers down slightly, but maintain 10-year average

‘People just need to laugh right now’

Tigers return kickoff for touchdown, fall to Red Wing 38-14

Freeborn Co.’s active COVID cases down from one week ago

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Featured News

Pheasant numbers down slightly, but maintain 10-year average

Arts & Culture

‘People just need to laugh right now’

Health Updates

Freeborn Co.’s active COVID cases down from one week ago

News

Food for Backpacks fundraiser this weekend

News

Lakeview Lions donate to trap shooting club

News

Duplicate bridge results

Education

Administrator’s Corner: School patrol helps keep school safe

News

Farmers market basket winner

Education

Standout Student: Caden Hanke      

News

Applications accepted for SMIF Economic Development Grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 26, 2021

Education

Sibley Star Class

Education

Absentee voting for school district referendum begins

Cops, Courts & Fires

Traffic fatalities rapidly climbing as unbelted deaths surpass previous year-to-date figures

Health Updates

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

News

Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen’s civil rights

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre and Music announce upcoming fall productions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after alleged break-in, another for warrant and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Second suspect charged in June 5 murder