September 8, 2021

ABSENTEE NOTICE

Published 8:11 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 241
ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ABSENTEE VOTING

NOTICE is hereby given that Absentee Voting for the Special Election, Independent School District No. 241(Albert Lea Area Schools) November 2, 2021 will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota Monday through Friday beginning weekdays September 17, 2021 through November 1, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk
I.S.D. 241
Albert Lea Minnesota

Albert Lea Tribune:
Sept. 8 and 15, 2021
