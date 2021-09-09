expand
September 27, 2021

9.7.21 BOARD MEETING SUMMARY

By Submitted

Published 8:52 am Monday, September 27, 2021

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD
September 7, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman. Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–218 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the August 17, 2021 minutes; 2) Approval of Drainage Repairs: CDJ20; CD23; and CD62. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-219 Approving the 2022 – 2026 Comprehensive Water Plan. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-220 Approving Amendment of Permit for DeVries Welding and Implement. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-221 Approving Agreement for the Prosecution of Petty Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Offenses with the City Hartland Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-222 Approving Agreement for the Prosecution of Petty Misdemeanor And Misdemeanor Offenses in the City of Conger Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-223 Accepting Bid and Awarding Contract for County Ditch 23 Repair. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-224 Approving the Amendment of the Joint Powers Agreement with Rural Minnesota Energy Board. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-225 Approval of Claims 01 General Fund $629,202.99; County Road & Bridge $1,528,729.58; Human Services $155,265.04; Public Health $73,565.31; Capital Improvement $31,544.41; County Ditch $306,307.73; Trust & Agency $23,013.15; Payroll Clearing Fund $21,249.73; Turtle Creek Watershed $11,127.48; FUND TOTALS $2,780,005.42 Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 81. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $8,225.66. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.
Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:17 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator

Vicki Jo Blake

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Brooke Nicole Woitas Gulbrandson

JOB 2102

