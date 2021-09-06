expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2021

6 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over holiday weekend

By Staff Reports

Published 8:01 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Six new hospitalizations and 78 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Wednesday from over the long holiday weekend.

The data included cases reported between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Seven people ages 4 and under

• Four people ages 5 to 9

• Six people ages 10 to 14

• Seven people ages 15 to 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• Twenty people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Nine people in their 60s

• Five people in their 70s

• Three people in their 80s

The county presently has 179 active cases.

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 27 new cases

• Mower County: 63 new cases

• Steele County: 139 new cases

• Waseca County: 37 new cases

Across the state during the same timeframe, 5,777 new cases were reported, along with nine deaths.

More News

Items reported stolen from vehicles and other reports

Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

Kid-friendly brain food for busy school days

Biden to lay out plans to boost vaccine uptake

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials