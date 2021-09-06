6 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over holiday weekend

Six new hospitalizations and 78 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Wednesday from over the long holiday weekend.

The data included cases reported between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Seven people ages 4 and under

• Four people ages 5 to 9

• Six people ages 10 to 14

• Seven people ages 15 to 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• Twenty people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Nine people in their 60s

• Five people in their 70s

• Three people in their 80s

The county presently has 179 active cases.

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 27 new cases

• Mower County: 63 new cases

• Steele County: 139 new cases

• Waseca County: 37 new cases

Across the state during the same timeframe, 5,777 new cases were reported, along with nine deaths.