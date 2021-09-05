5 things to do this week

1

Albert Lea Homecoming events

Albert Lea’s Homecoming festivities are underway this week, and there are opportunities for the community to showcase their Tiger pride.

The cross country, girls’ tennis, girls’ soccer and volleyball teams had games or meets at home on Tuesday, and the girls’ swim and dive team has a meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while the boys’ soccer team plays at 7 p.m. the same night, also at home.

The public can watch the Albert Lea Homecoming coronation live-streamed at www.alschools.org/videos, and the Homecoming football game will be at 7 p.m. Friday against Kasson-Mantorville at Jim Gustafson Field.

A window decorating contest is also taking place downtown through Friday. Participating businesses should submit their photos by Thursday to sarah.swearingen@alschools.org.

2

Oktoberfest

Worth Brewing Co. in downtown Northwood will host Oktoberfest, its most popular fest of the year, from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, with a focus on food, family and fest beers.

There will be a large keg of Herbstfreude available, along with Ayinger Oktoberfest from near Munich, and Ayinger Brauweisse.

There will be a variety of seating options this year and a fest brat plate will be served, including red cabbage, spent grain bread and candied almonds.

Local band “13 on 7” will perform at 7 p.m. in the ballroom.

3

Albert Lea Civic Music concert

Albert Lea Civic Music’s first concert of the new series will take place tonight at Albert Lea High School.

Equinox All-Stars, a swinging, seven-piece little big band, will perform at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

Season tickets are $95 per family, $45 per adult or $15 for students under 30.

Anyone attending the event must wear a face mask, according to one of the organizers.

4

“Doublewide, Texas”

The first Albert Lea Community Theatre play since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will kick off Thursday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

“Doublewide, Texas” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The play centers around the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas, who are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. The mayhem escalates as the residents attempt to secede from Texas.

Tickets to the show are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. Tickets also are available at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.

5

Get out on the lake

The Albert Lea Boathouse will be open for the last weekend of the season from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for people to rent canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and bikes. Equipment is limited and needs to be reserved online at alschools.ce.eleyo.com.